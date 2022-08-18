New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched 'Make India No.1' to make it number one nation in the world.

"We have to make India the number one nation in the world once again. We have to make India great again. We are beginning a national mission called 'Make India No.1' today," Kejriwal said in his address.Urging all the countrymen to connect to the mission, he said, "every citizen of this country, 130 crore people have to be connected to this mission."

"It has been 75 years of independence. In these 75 years, we achieved a lot, India gained a lot but there's anger, a question among people that several small nations which attained independence after us, surpassed us. Why did India lag behind? Every citizen is asking this," he further said.

Lauding the country's civilization, he said that it is as old as thousands of years, India is a great country.Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi CM had stressed that every child should get good and free education across the country and everyone collectively should start working on it on a war footing basis."Every child should get good and free education across the country. Every person should get good and free treatment for healthcare purposes. We should now start this work on a war footing basis. Only then, India will become the number one country," Kejriwal said."I have only one dream-- I want to see India as the most powerful country in the world. We want India to become a rich country. India will become rich when every Indian becomes rich. It cannot happen that the country is rich but the people are poor. I want to make every poor of India rich," he said on Tuesday.

The AAP leader had said that he has no problem with the rich people but he wants "to make every poor person as rich. How can a poor man become rich? We need to think that. The children of labourers and farmers attend a government school. If the education provided to children by a government school is excellent, then the child will come out of poverty and help his family by pursuing a career as a doctor, engineer, business person."

Earlier on Monday, Delhi CM said he is ready to work with the Centre if they wish to improve the healthcare and education facilities in the country. He also appealed to the BJP-led Union government to not term free education and health care facilities as "freebies."

"We are ready to work with the Centre to improve health services and education. I also request Centre to stop calling them freebies," Kejriwal said at a press conference held virtually today.The Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor further stressed that every child should get good and free education across the country and everyone collectively should start working on it on a war footing basis. (ANI)

