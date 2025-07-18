New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): In an effort towards making the national capital greener, more sustainable, and pollution-free, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government launched a 'Van Mahotsav 2025' tree plantation drive at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

Multiple dignitaries from across the country public awareness drives are what will truly make Delhi a capital to be proud of, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office. The Delhi government plans to plant over 70 lakh saplings under this initiative across the national capital, according to the Chief Minister.

The plantation drive, conducted at 11 Willingdon Crescent, embraced the spirit of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CM Rekha Gupta along with all distinguished guests planted saplings.

Among those present were Chief Justice of Delhi High Court DK Upadhyaya, Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Justice Naveen Chawla, Justice Jyoti Singh, Justice Anup Bhambhani, Justice Arun Tyagi, NGT Expert Committee members Senthil Vel, Afroz Ahmed, Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, senior justices, forest department officials, and others.

On the occasion, CM Gupta urged residents of Delhi to take part in the movement by planting more trees in their homes, neighborhoods, schools, workplaces, and community spaces.

She expressed joy at seeing so many environmentally conscious individuals come together for this cause. "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' is not just a campaign--it's an emotional and heartfelt initiative that strengthens the bond between society and nature while promoting greenery across the city," she added.

The Chief Minister added that trees are not only vital for keeping our environment clean, but they also serve as living guardians of clean air for our future generations. She urged the citizens of Delhi to treat tree planting as a shared responsibility and to join the movement with commitment and pride.

Delhi's Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, expressed deep gratitude to the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, the NGT Chairperson, and other esteemed judges for joining hands with CM Rekha Gupta and the people of Delhi in this plantation drive.

Minister Sirsa said that their presence sent a powerful message of unity and collective responsibility in building a greener Delhi. Citizens from across the city are enthusiastically participating and contributing to tree plantation efforts in large numbers. (ANI)

