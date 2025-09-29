New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta performed a traditional havan at the new BJP Delhi headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, on Monday, ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Several Delhi Ministers, including Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Supriya Swaraj, Ashish Sood and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, were present at the hawan ceremony. Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva was also present.

While interacting with the media, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta congratulated all the BJP workers on the newly built party headquarter and said, "I congratulate all the party workers. It is a historic moment to see the world's biggest party's headquarter built in the Capital. This will also motivate the thousands of party workers. It will be inaugurated by PM Modi. I consider myself very fortunate, as I am also a party worker of the BJP."

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on late Sunday night congratulated Team India on their emphatic victory over Pakistan to clinch the Asia Cup final and stated that India's "historic" victory during this Navratri of Maa Durga is a joyous occasion for the 144 crore people of India.

Speaking to the reporters, Delhi CM said, "From the bottom of my heart, my congratulations to the entire Indian cricket team for winning the Asia Cup. India's historic victory during this Navratri of Maa Durga is a joyous occasion for the 144 crore people of India."

Earlier, Rekha Gupta inaugurated the newly constructed flyover at Nand Nagri, stating that the long-pending project has been completed in a short span under her government's tenure.

Speaking to the reporters, CM Gupta said, "The work, which was pending for years, was followed up by our government in a short time as soon as it came to power, and today it has been completed for the public at a cost of Rs. 180 crore."

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma told ANI that the government was committed to improving connectivity across the Yamuna region.

"Whatever flyovers and roads need to be built across the Yamuna Paar to streamline the traffic flow, the Delhi government will undertake all these works... There is no shortage of funds," he said. (ANI)

