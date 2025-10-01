New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Wednesday, inaugurated the Khadi exhibition at Dilli Haat, INA, a day ahead of Gandhi Jayanti.

The CM paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and also tried her hand at spinning the 'Charkha'.

While speaking to the media at the event, the CM reminded the country of Gandhi's Khadi movement.

She said, "October 2 is a big day for all of us. The entire country remembers Mahatma Gandhi's Khadi movement. The first cloth made of Khadi in India still evokes a sense of divinity."

Urging citizens to support "Khadi and Swadeshi products," Rekha said, "From there began the concept of Swadeshi, which continues to drive the nation forward even today. The entire country should use Khadi and Swadeshi products, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasizes the same. This is the profound secret of self-reliance, and through this, we must move forward."

Earlier, on September 28, PM Modi also called on citizens to support the country's 'Swadeshi' products and encourage more purchases of Khadi products on the upcoming occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

During the 126th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the PM said that the Father of the Nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, emphasised the adoption of Swadeshi, with Khadi being the most significant, the charm of which had faded after independence.

"October 2nd is Gandhi Jayanti. Gandhi Ji always emphasized the adoption of Swadeshi, with Khadi being foremost among them. Unfortunately, after independence, the charm of Khadi faded, but in the last 11 years, the attraction of the people of the country towards Khadi has increased significantly. Khadi sales have seen a huge rise in recent years. I urge all of you to buy a Khadi product on October 2nd. Say with pride that these are Swadeshi. Also, share it on social media with the hashtag Vocal for Local," the PM said during the episode. (ANI)

