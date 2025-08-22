New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday left her residence to attend a program in Gandhi Nagar market. This is the first time that CM Gupta has left her residence since she was attacked on August 20.

CM Rekha Gupta was attacked by Rajkot resident Rajesh Khimji during a Jan Sunvai program on Wednesday at the Chief Minister's residence in the national capital. He was detained by the police immediately and has been sent to a five-day police custody.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday alleged that the Delhi Police are hiding the CCTV footage of the attack on CM Rekha Gupta to cover up their failure.

"We are glad that in Rekha Gupta's case, the police have registered an FIR, but I believe that the police are hiding the CCTV footage of the incident to cover up their failure," Saurabh Bharadwaj told ANI.

Referring to the previous attacks on AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Bharadwaj claimed that his matter was kept "weak", the AAP leader said that whenever the attack happened on the former Delhi CM, it was said that the people were angry with him.

"It was the duty of the police to register a case of 'attempt to murder' in such attacks earlier, and the accused should have been taken into police custody so that such activities do not happen again, as was done in the case of Rekha Gupta. But in Arvind Kejriwal's case, the matter was deliberately kept weak, security was lax, and whenever an attack occurred, it was said that the people of Delhi are angry," he said.

The Delhi Police has intensified its probe into the attack, with investigators now seeking dump data from both her personal and official residences.

Officials said the move is aimed at piecing together a clear picture of the accused Rajesh Khimji's presence and movements before and during the incident.

According to senior police sources, dump data, which provides details of mobile tower locations, device signals and call records of all numbers active in a particular area, is being retrieved from telecom service providers for specific time windows. (ANI)

