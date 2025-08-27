New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta offered prayers at the revered Pracheen Shiv Mandir in the national capital on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

CM Rekha Gupta extended heartfelt greetings to the nation and expressed her wishes for obstacle-free development and prosperity for Delhi, invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesh.

Speaking to reporters, CM Gupta said, "My greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. May all the development works be completed without any obstacles and may Delhi progress. May Lord Ganesh bless us..."

The ten-day festival, starting today, will conclude on Anantha Chaturdashi.

From grand processions to traditional rituals, the celebrations in the country began in full swing, marking the start of this joyful festival across India.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. In a post on X, PM Modi prayed for the well-being and prosperity of all on the auspicious occasion.

"Heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to all of you. May this sacred occasion filled with devotion and faith bring auspiciousness to everyone. I pray to Lord Gajanana that He blesses all His devotees with happiness, peace, and excellent health. Ganpati Bappa Morya!," the Prime Minister wrote.

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu wished Indians living across the world on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Sharing a post on 'X', President Murmu termed Lord Ganesh as a deity of "wisdom and discernment".

"Heartiest Ganesh Chaturthi greetings to all Indians residing in the country and abroad! This great festival is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm as the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ganesh, the deity of wisdom and discernment," President Murmu wrote on 'X'.

The President further urged the adoption of an environmentally friendly festival and also emphasised the importance of building a strong India.

"I pray to the obstacle-remover Lord Shri Ganesh that he continues to remove all obstacles from the path of individual-building and nation-building, and with his blessings, all countrymen, while adopting an environment-friendly lifestyle, remain dedicated to the construction of a strong India. Ganpati Bappa Morya!," President Murmu said.

Vinayak Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate his wisdom and intelligence with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival. Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh. (ANI)

