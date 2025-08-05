New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta actively participated in a cleanliness drive in Timarpur area on Tuesday, encouraging citizens to maintain hygiene.

Speaking to the media, CM Gupta said, "Cleanliness drives are being carried out at various places in Delhi. I am very happy that Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), social and religious bodies and elected representatives are taking part in these cleanliness drives across the city. If every person thinks of maintaining the city clean as their own responsibility, then Delhi will become clean and beautiful...All concerned agencies have been asked to work towards making Delhi a clean city."

She further said that the MLA from Timarpur, Surya Prakash Khatri, and Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh were also present. She interacted with the residents there.

On August 1, Delhi CM launched 'Delhi Ko Koode Se Azaadi' campaign and took part in the cleanliness drive and cleaned piles of waste at the Women and Child Development (WCD) Office, ISBT Kashmere Gate in Delhi.

She criticised the previous AAP government for claiming to improve the system in Delhi but failing to do so.

"I am in so much pain that I cannot tell you. These are the offices which claim to improve the system of Delhi. Considering the state of previous governments, under these circumstances, what can our officers do to benefit anyone...Water is dripping...This building caught fire in 2021, despite the fact that this building was not repaired or cleaned. Have these officers been kept here to lose their lives?" she told reporters.

Stating that it's her first visit to the WCD office, Gupta said, "This is my first visit here, but seeing the wretched condition of such important committees/departments where there is no cupboard to keep papers, no chair, and one never knows when the fan would fall from the top. Cleaning orders are one thing we can do. They will be completed if everyone gets involved. However, seeing our officers working in such poor conditions is really painful for me."

She accused the previous AAP government of investing 70 crores to build their own "Sheesh Mahals" and not spending any money on office improvements. Gupta said, "They (AAP) didn't get time to invest in fixing offices but had 70 crores to build a sheesh mahal for themselves. If they had invested 2-4 crores here, then at least some offices would have been able to do well." (ANI)

