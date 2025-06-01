Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], June 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by her family, visited the Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar and took a holy dip in the Ganga river on Sunday.

After taking a holy dip in the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "Taking blessings from Maa Ganga, we will work to make Maa Yamuna clean and beautiful. We will work to speed up the development of Delhi. Taking the blessings of Maa, I feel very satisfied that as the Chief Minister of Delhi, I will be able to do better work for Delhi."

Meanwhile, in Delhi CM Gupta performed Yamuna Aarti at Vasudev Ghat on Saturday to mark the completion of 100 days of the BJP government in Delhi.

The Delhi Chief Minister could be seen offering prayers at the ghat alongwith the other party members.

Addressing the gathering, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "The Delhi government and the city's residents have taken the decision to clean the River Yamuna. Social workers also will be part of this."

Taking a swipe at the previous AAP government, Rekha Gupta said, "The previous governments used to lie about Yamuna cleaning. They did not take a single step towards Yamuna cleaning..."

Rekha Gupta participated in the '100 Din Seva Ke' program earlier in the day.

The Chief Minister slammed her predecessor, saying they had claimed to be ordinary people who became greedy for power, while her government is working on the streets among the people.

"When the movement started from Ramlila Maidan, thousands and lakhs of people joined it, I joined too, others also joined...Everyone supported it, thinking something better would happen in Delhi and the country. Those people who used to say that they are not greedy for power became so greedy that they could not see anything except power...My cabinet, our MLAs, all the public representatives continuously work on the streets among the people..."

The Delhi Chief Minister also criticised the previous AAP government for questioning the valour of the Armed Forces. (ANI)

