New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is likely to move to Bungalow No 1 on Raj Niwas Marg, an official source said on Sunday.

According to a Public Works Department official, the four-room-plus-hall residence, earlier allocated to LG Secretariat employees, will soon undergo renovation.

Also Read | UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in: NTA Releases Hall Ticket for National Eligibility Test Exam of June 25, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

"The CM has decided to take the bungalow on Raj Niwas Marg, and work estimates are being prepared. However, the final house allotment acceptance from the Chief Minister's Office is yet to be received," the official said.

The Bungalow No 2 on the same road was earlier occupied by former minister and MLA Gopal Rai. It will now be used as a "Camp Office" for the chief minister to hold public meetings.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: EC Mulls House-to-House Verification for Revision of Electoral Rolls.

"A large number of people visit her current residence in Shalimar Bagh. Due to a lack of space, both visitors and neighbours face problems," the official said.

Most other cabinet ministers in the new BJP government have already been allotted official residences in the city.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)