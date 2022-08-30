New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Expressing the need for a skywalk over the 2-kilometre-long Benito Juarez Marg underpass to establish connectivity between Rao Tula Ram Marg and the Ring Road near Dhaula Kuan in south Delhi, the students of South Campus and the nearby shopowners suggest how would it benefit people economically and help get rid of traffic congestion.

The skywalk, once set in motion can be a great asset for the nearby citizens as well as the students of Delhi University here.

In a conversation with the ANI, the students of the South Campus said that they face great difficulty while commuting to the college without a skywalk.

Currently, the movement of the people is barred at the walkway considering the safety of the citizens, for which security personnel have also been deployed here.

"We are here to ensure that no commuter walks through the skywalk via a staircase unless it is completed," Manish, security personnel deployed told ANI.

"As there are no lifts here, as of now, and the nearby areas are unhygienic, the residents here hope for the early completion of the skywalk. To ensure ease in connectivity of the metro with the road, the skywalk will help save a lot of time and would also give relief from traffic jams here besides benefitting the nearby shopkeepers," he added.

Awaiting the sooner functioning of the skywalk, one of the nearby shopowners Rohan said that the increased movement of commuters at the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus metro station would benefit the nearby shopowners.

"It would have been very good if Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia would have inaugurated the skywalk the day the underpass was set in motion," said Ashok.

Notably, the underpass was inaugurated by Sisodia on July 2. (ANI)

