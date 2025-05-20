New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav on Tuesday held a meeting with district and Lok Sabha observers to prepare a roadmap for strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level.

As part of the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, the meeting also reviewed the progress of the works done in the past one month, a statement said.

The meeting was attended by district and Block Congress Committee presidents and the district and Lok Sabha observers. Among those who attended the meeting were AICC in-charge of Delhi Qazi Nizamuddin, former ministers Krishna Tirath, Narendra Nath, Mangat Ram Singhal and Rajendra Pal Gautam, and others.

Yadav directed that the Mandalam and sectors in every block, and executive committees in every district should be constituted at the earliest so that the organisational activities could get into full swing across the capital without any further delay, the statement added.

He lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said it was not playing the role of the opposition in Delhi.

In the meantime, AAP workers and leaders from the Rohtas Nagar Assembly, along with former councillor advocate Anil Gautham, joined the Delhi Congress in the presence of Yadav, who draped them with the party scarfs.

