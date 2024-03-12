New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Delhi Congress workers and activists on Tuesday staged a demonstration outside the headquarters of Indian Youth Congress here against BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's recent remark about "amending the constitution".

Congress leader Udit Raj said the demonstration was scheduled to be held at Jantar Mantar but the protest site had to be shifted after Delhi Police denied permission at the last moment.

Also Read | Citizenship Under CAA: From Application to Certificate, Here's a Ready Reckoner.

Raj, also the chairman of Dalit OBC and Minority Confederation, in a statement hundreds of several Congress and social workers took part in the protest.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said the protestors had gathered to "save the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar".

Also Read | Electoral Bonds Case: Complying With Supreme Court's Directions, SBI Submit Details of Electoral Bonds to Election Commission of India.

He mentioned that the city police denied them permission for the protest citing Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The party leader further said, "Wherever RSS branches are established across the country, Section 144 does not apply. Section 144 is only imposed where people like Udit Raj protest to save the Constitution."

Meanwhile, the Congress on Tuesday stepped up its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Hegde's remark, asking whether he would take action against the BJP MP to demonstrate his commitment to the Constitution.

Hegde, at a gathering at Karwar in Karnataka, had said the BJP needed a two-third majority in both Houses of Parliament to amend the Constitution and "set right the distortions and unnecessary additions made to it by the Congress".

The BJP, has, however dubbed his remarks "personal opinion" and said it has sought clarification from him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)