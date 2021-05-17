By Deepika Rathour Chauhan

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Helping out citizens in distress isn't just a part of Delhi Police constable Kuldeep Singh's job. He prides himself on seeing people in need as part of his family and ensuring that he does his best to provide them relief.

The constable believes that staying away from home has brought out this quality in him.

"We stay away from our homes. We see our family in people who are in distress," said Singh after his act of helping an 82-year-old woman with her COVID-19 vaccination came to light.

Shaila D'Souza 82 years a spinster and retired English teacher, presently residing with a lady attendant, expressed her desire of getting herself vaccinated to the constable. After receiving the request Singh, posted in Kashmere Gate Police Station, helped her in registration and vaccination. Even carrying her in his arms to the vaccination centre.

Constable Kuldeep Singh told ANI, "She is a senior citizen of my beat area. I often visit her to keep a check on her well-being. She expressed her desire of getting COVID vaccination. I spoke to my SHO and he helped her in registration and vaccination."

"She couldn't walk for the past two years and the stretcher or wheelchair could not go upstairs to the vaccination centre. So I had to carried her from the second floor, took her to the hospital, got her vaccinated and dropped her back home", he added.

Amid the chaos unleashed by the pandemic, Singh advised, "This is our duty to help people. We stay away from home so we found a family or kins in such people and care for them. I would like to say to the people to help the needy, only then can we pass through this pandemic".

Delhi has reported 5,499 new COVID-19 cases, 11,592 recoveries and 337 deaths since 8 pm on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry informed. The Ministry on Monday said that the active number of COVID cases in the national capital stands at 66,295. With the new fatalities, the COVID death toll in the state has mounted to 21,244. (ANI)

