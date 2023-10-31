New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday acquitted two daughters of former IAS officer and Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Akhand Pratap Singh in a case of amassing assets worth Rs 2.40 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Special Judge Namrita Aggarwal acquitted Juhie Singh and Java Singh, noting that the prosecution could not prove the case against the former bureaucrat since he passed away on June 18, 2023 during trial when the evidence of witnesses was still going on.

Also Read | Mumbai: Cybercriminal Hacks Woman Chef’s Facebook Page, Shares Obscene Photos; Complaint Registered.

The two women were accused of abetting the offence committed by their father.

The judge said since the case against their father was abated after his death, the charge of abetment against the daughters for aiding him would “definitely fail” because the prosecution cannot establish that the funds acquired by the public servant were disproportionate to his known sources of income or not.

Also Read | Overspeeding Accounted for 71.2% of Total Deaths in Road Accidents, Says MoRTH Annual Report.

“Any allegation against a non-public servant for abetment of the main offence is also bound to fail for a simple reason that if disproportionate assets are not proved against the prime accused then there cannot be any question of abetment of acquiring disproportionate assets or of acquiescence in keeping the said wealth,” the judge said.

According to the prosecution, Singh amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income in the form of immovable and movable properties in his own name and in the name of his family members, including his daughters.

It alleged that Singh earned "huge money" illegally during his service and laundered it by purchasing immovable assets in the name of his married daughters and members of his family.

He was also alleged to own a fleet of cars, leading an extravagant lifestyle, and spending huge amounts of money on the education and marriage of his daughters, the prosecution claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)