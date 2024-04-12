New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday asked the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation to respond to Manish Sisodia's plea seeking interim bail for campaigning in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja sought a response from investigation agencies. The matter has been listed on April 20 for a hearing.

Manish Sisodia's judicial custody has been extended till April 24 and his regular bail application is listed for hearing on April 15.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia moved to court on Friday for interim bail in the Delhi excise policy case.

The interim bail petition has been filed on the grounds of campaigning for Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, while opposing the regular bail plea of Sisodia, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that there was no delay on the part of the prosecution; rather, the delay was caused by the accused persons by filing frivolous applications in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The main thrust of arguments by counsel for Manish Sisodia was the delay in trial. It was argued that trial proceedings are going at a snail's pace.

ED's special counsel, Zoheb Hossain, opposed the argument of delay and submitted that the trial has not proceeded at a snail's pace and there has been no delay from the prosecution side.

"There are 95 applications moved by 31 accused persons," Hossain had argued.

ED's counsel submitted that an accused of money laundering need not be accused of a predicate offence. But this is not the case here. Even the mere generation of proceeds from crime would attract the offence of money laundering, as the SC judgement referred to.

Hossain also submitted that the expert committee report was rejected and emails were planted to create a public impression.

ED counsel also submitted that there is a destruction of evidence in this case. 170 mobiles were changed or destroyed by accused persons. (ANI)

