Lucknow, April 12: The Samajwadi Party on Friday announced two more Lok Sabha candidates in Uttar Pradesh, for the Kaushambhi and Kushinagar seats. The party has named Pushpendra Saroj for the Kaushambhi seat and Ajay Pratap Singh for the Kushinagar seat. Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav To Begin Campaign for Samajwadi Party Candidates From Pilibhit Constituency Today.

Former MLC Swami Prasad Maurya had expressed his desire to contest the Kushinagar seat and was hopeful of getting support from the INDIA bloc. By announcing a candidate for this seat, the Samajwadi Party has sent a clear message to Maurya.

