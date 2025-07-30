New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) A Delhi motor accident claims tribunal has awarded a compensation of around Rs 31.48 lakh to the family members of a 48-year-old man who died in a road accident in 2021.

Presiding officer Ajay Kumar Jain was hearing a claim preferred by the family members of the deceased, Arun Kumar, who died after being hit by a motorcycle that was being driven negligently on the Mahipalpur flyover on August 22, 2021.

In an order dated July 17, the tribunal said there was no evidence to suggest the victim's contributory negligence.

"It stands proved by evidence of prosecution witness 1, who is an eyewitness, and by the police investigation, that the accident took place due to the rash and negligent driving of the offending vehicle," the court said.

It awarded a compensation of around Rs 31.48 lakh under various heads, including loss of dependency, loss of consortium, funeral and medical expenses, and loss of love and affection.

It directed the insurer, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, to deposit the award amount.

