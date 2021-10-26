New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) A Delhi court has refused bail to a 58-year-old Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employee in an alleged murder case, considering the nature and gravity of accusations against him.

As per the Delhi Police, the incident happened on the intervening night of September 5 and 6, 2021 in front of Valmiki Temple in Delhi's Shahdara area, where two men sustained severe injuries and were declared 'brought dead' to the hospital.

The police contended that accused Sewa Ram, along with his family members, indiscriminately attacked the victims with the knife which resulted in the victim succumbing to injuries.

Additional Sessions Judge Ravinder Bedi refused relief to the accused considering the nature and gravity of the accusation against him, coupled with the fact that there is a likelihood of him threatening the witnesses which, the judge claimed could endanger "the course of justice".

“I find no grounds for grant of bail to the applicant is made out. Bail application of accused Sewa Ram stands dismissed,” the judge said in an order dated October 25.

Ram, along with three others, was arrested on October 2.

The counsel for the accused told the court that his client is a 58-year-old man working as an employee in the MCD and relied on the CCTV footage to claim that he was merely standing at the door of his house along with his wife at the time of the incident.

The prosecutor, however, opposed the bail application by stating that Ram was actively involved in the crime.

The police said that the allegations in the complaint are that one co-­accused Vicky and his family would often quarrel with the family of complainant Sandeep Chandolia.

“In this regard, a complaint was also filed on September 3, 2021, when the co-­accused Vicky along with other accomplices had tried to create a ruckus in the retirement party of the complainant's father by firing bullet shots,” it added.

In the incident which happened in front of Valmiki Temple, brothers of the complainant -- Vikas and Suresh sustained severe injuries and both were declared as 'brought dead', the police told the court.

