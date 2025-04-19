New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) A Delhi court has discharged Indian Rail Finance Corporation's former chairman and managing director (CMD) Amitabha Banerjee in a case of alleged bungling in the purchase of gifts such as gold coins at exorbitant prices for distribution.

Special Judge Vijeta Singh Rawat said it could not be opined even prima facie that there was grave suspicion against Banerjee, adding that "proceeding further in the matter would choke the already burdened judicial system".

Banerjee, who had joined the PSU as a managing director in 2019 before being elevated as the CMD, was sacked later over alleged financial misconduct and misuse of position.

The central probe agency was handed over the probe after approval from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"On assessment of material on record, it cannot be opined even prima facie that there is grave suspicion against the accused for commission of alleged offences for which he should be put on trial. Rather, proceeding further in the matter would choke the already burdened judicial system and would lead to wastage of precious judicial time. Hence, the accused is discharged of offence," the judge said in an order passed on April 17.

Investigations began when the Railway Vigilance received inputs about alleged irregularities in the purchase and distribution of gold coins and non-gold items by the IRFC using its funds, the CBI said.

Despite all efforts, IRFC officials led by Banerjee did not provide the list of beneficiaries of these gold and non-gold corporate gift items, the vigilance complaint, which later became part of the FIR, said.

Further, no standard operating procedure (SOP) or laid down procedure for the purchase and distribution of such costly items was provided by the IRFC officials, it said.

