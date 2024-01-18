New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) A court here on Thursday dismissed the bail application of Hari Om Rai, the managing director of Lava International Company, arrested in a money laundering case against Chinese smartphone maker Vivo.

Additional Sessions Judge Kiran Gupta dismissed Rai's application seeking bail on medical grounds, noting that the reports presented before the court did not suggest he required urgent medical attention or there was any risk to his life.

“Thus, in view of the medical reports received from the Jail Superintendent, this court is of the opinion that the applicant is not suffering from any life threatening condition or sickness or infirmity which involves danger to his life and for which treatment cannot be provided in jail,” the judge said.

In fact, he has been provided treatment for each and every ailment which he has complained about while in judicial custody, the judge said.

As regards his heart ailment, he was advised coronary angiography, but he himself refused it, the judge noted.

“From the various reports, it is evident that there is no immediate or urgent problem of the applicant which has not been addressed or treatment not provided during judicial custody. The applicant is receiving prompt, urgent and proper treatment while in judicial custody... The plea for releasing the accused on medical grounds as per the said provision is accordingly dismissed,” the judge observed.

Rai's counsel had earlier told the court that though his company and Vivo were in talks to launch a joint venture in India a decade ago, he had nothing to do with the Chinese firm or its representatives since 2014.

He had told the judge that Rai had no direct or indirect control over Vivo's business.

Rai and a few others were arrested in the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED has alleged that Vivo illegally transferred Rs 62,476 crore to China in order to avoid payment of taxes in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)