Guwahati, January 18: The head priest of the historic Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Kabindra Prasad Sarma on Thursday extended support to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ram Temple said that the Kamakhya Temple will light up with a thousand earthen lamps (diyas) on January 22. Head priest Sarma has received an invitation to attend the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Shri Ram in the holy city of Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, the Kamakhya Temple authority has also made preparations to celebrate Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the historic temple in Guwahati. Speaking to ANI about the much-awaited Ram Temple inauguration and Lord Shri Ram ceremony, the head priest said, "Maa Kamakhya Devalaya has extended full support to the Pran Pratishtha programme of the Ram Temple. We sent the holy water and soil of Kamakhya temple to Ram temple when the construction work was started and again we sent water and soil for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram temple through Vishwa Hindu Parishad." Ram Temple Inauguration: MHA Sends High-Level Team to Ayodhya To Deal With Cyber Threat Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony.

"I on behalf of Kamakhya Devalaya have also received an invitation to attend the Pran Pratishtha programme. We are ready to attend the programme at Ayodhya. We will light thousands of Diyas on the premises of Kamakhya Devalaya on January 22. We from the Maa Kamakhya Devalaya also request all Devalayas, Temples and the citizens of the country to light diyas on the day of the event," Priest Sarma said.

Earlier, Sharda Peeth Shankaracharya Jagadguru Sadanand Saraswati on Monday said that every devotee of Lord Ram and follower of the Sanatan Dharma is "extremely happy" for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: PM Narendra Modi Releases Commemorative Postage Stamps on Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai announced that the idol of lord Ram will be placed at its position at the 'Garbh Griha' of the temple on January 18 and Pran Pratishtha will take place at 12.20 pm on January 22.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday announced that all central government offices will be closed for half-day on January 22 for the 'Pran Patishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. As per the notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, all Central Government offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments across the country shall remain closed for half a day till 02:30 pm.

Various activities have been planned by organizations and groups of people across India and abroad to coincide with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The Pran Pratishta ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other leaders will attend the event. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the Pran Pratishtha of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha of Ram Lalla on January 22. There will be Amrit Mahotsav in Ayodhya from January 14 to January 22.

