New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday dismissed the revision petition filed by Surajbhan Chauhan against trial court order dismissing a defamation complaint against Saurabh Bhardwaj.

The trial court had dismissed his Defamation complaint on the ground of delay in filing. He had filed a defamation complaint against Saurabh Bhardwaj and Sanjay Chauhan.

Special judge Vishal Gogne dismissed the revision and said, "there is no illegality in the order challenged passed by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM). The revision is dismissed, the court said.

Surajbhan Chauhan had challenged the February 19 order passed by the ACJM court.

"In view of the above discussion, none of the grounds pleaded by the complainant to seek condonation of delay is found to be justifiable. Hence, this Court is of the opinion that the complainant is not entitled to the condonation of delay in filing the present complaint. Accordingly, the present application is dismissed," the court said in the order of February 19, 2025.

Surajbhan Chauhan in his defamation complaint against Saurabh Bhardwaj and Sanjay Chauhan had alleged that the Saurabh Bhardwaj held a press conference on 20.09.2018 wherein he alleged that one Santosh Kumar Gupta had lodged an FIR against the complainant though in reality, no such FIR was lodged against the complainant.

It was further stated that as Santosh Kumar Gupta died under mysterious circumstances, by making the aforesaid statement, Saurabh Bhardwaj levelled serious allegations against the complainant.

It was also alleged that video clips of the aforesaid press conference were disseminated on the social media platform by both the accused persons. It was further alleged that Saurabh Bhardwaj got published his false statement in newspaper on 21.09.2018 titled as "Man Dies weeks after assault, AAP alleges police inaction" and in Punjab Kesari as "Delhi ki kanoon vyavstha hui dhwasth: AAP" with malafide intent to assassinate the character of the complainant.

This complaint inadvertently filed before Saket court as matter pertained to Malviya Nagar instead of Special MP- MLA Court at Rouse Avenue. The matter was not taken up in coronavirus lockdown. Thereafter it was withdrawn with a liberty to file before the Rouse Avenue court. (ANI)

