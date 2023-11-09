New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the appeals filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Satyendar Jain and Raghav Chadha in a criminal defamation complaint lodged by Delhi BJP leader Chhail Bihari Goswami.

Special Judge M K Nagpal dismissed their appeal against a magisterial court's order summoning them as accused in the matter.

The judge said the order passed by the trail court was “perfectly correct and legal on facts as well as in law”.

Goswami filed the complaint before the metropolitan magistrate accusing Jain, a former Delhi minister and sitting MLA, and Chadha, a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, of having made defamatory remarks against him over North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) funds. Goswami was the chairperson of the NDMC Standing Committee.

He alleged the two AAP leaders made the remarks to “lower the moral and intellectual character of the complainant in the eyes of the general public”.

