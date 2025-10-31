New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Patiala House Court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Chaitanyanand Saraswati for a further 14 days. His bail application is scheduled for a hearing on November 7.

Saraswati is in judicial custody in an alleged molestation case. He has been arrested in an FIR lodged at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day 2025: CM Mohan Yadav Extends Greetings to Citizens, Says 'Let Us Make MP a Developed State'.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar on Friday extended the judicial custody of Chaitanyanand Saraswati till November 14.

He was produced before the court after expiry of his earlier judicial custody.

Also Read | 'If Rahul Gandhi Joins Bihar Election Campaign, NDA's Victory Is Assured in State': UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

The Delhi Police on October 27 sought more time to file a status report on the bail plea of Chaitanyanand Saraswati.

Police had told the court that most of the victims are out of station due to the session break and could not be examined.

Investigation officer (IO) ACP Ved Prakash had submitted that he needs more time to file a status report, as most of the victims are currently out of the station due to the session break until November 4 and could not be examined.

The court took a serious view and stated that the ongoing investigation is not a sufficient ground for adjournment.

On October 13, the court had sought a fresh reply from the Delhi Police on the bail plea of Chaitanyanand Saraswati.

During the hearing, the Delhi Police had earlier filed a reply on the bail plea. It is stated that statements of 16 victims have been recorded before the magistrate. The mobile phones of 5 victims have been seized, and those of 11 others are to be seized.

It was also noted that the FSL examination results are awaited. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are gathering evidence from witnesses.

The IO had submitted before the court that there are obscene photos and comments thereupon, and screenshots are available. A total of 5 persons, including three women, have been arrested.

Saraswati moved an application seeking bail in a molestation case.

Patiala House Court on October 3 remanded Chaitanyanand to 14 days' judicial custody in a molestation case. The judicial custody was extended on October 17.

The Delhi Police interrogated Chaitanyanand Saraswati for a 5-day custodial remand. It is alleged that he molested 17 girls in an educational institute in the Vasant Kunj area.

Chaitanyanand Saraswati was arrested on September 27 in Agra and was brought to Delhi. Delhi police had produced him before the court, and he was granted a 5-day remand on September 28.

The Patiala House Court rejected his earlier plea seeking anticipatory bail in a financial irregularities case. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)