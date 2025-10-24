The two accused arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell were brought to Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House court on Friday extended the police custody of two alleged ISIS operatives by three days.

The duo was produced before the court after the expiry of the earlier remand. They were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in connection with an alleged terror conspiracy case.

Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Siddhant Kumar extended the police remand of Adnan Khan (Delhi) and Adnan Khan (Bhopal) till Monday after hearing the submissions of the investigation officer (IO) and counsel for the accused persons.

According to police, the accused were allegedly planning to target a mall in South Delhi. A public park was also on their target.

During the hearing, the Delhi Police sought four days' further custody. IO submitted that the Data is to be extracted from the Gazettes seized from the accused persons.

It was further submitted that Data from Mobile phones is also to be extracted. They are required to interrogate to identify and recover their various social media IDs. They are to be interrogated to know if any other persons are associated with them.

On the other hand, counsel for the accused persons argued that they had not been provided with a copy of the FIR and the grounds of arrest.

IO opposed the submissions and said that the grounds of arrest were supplied; there is a receipt to that effect. They have not provided the remand application and order.

The counsel opposed, stating that the accused had specifically told him that the grounds for arrest had not been provided. During the initial remand proceedings, the accused were legally represented by counsel, as they were produced before the court at 11 PM.

After hearing the submissions, the court asked the police to provide a copy of the FIR and the remand application.

Adnan Khan (Delhi) was arrested on October 17. Adnan Khan (Bhopal) was arrested on October 19. The court had remanded them in police custody. (ANI)

