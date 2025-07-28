New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday framed charges against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and 10 other accused persons in a case related to alleged irregularities in the appointment of CEO and other daily wage employees in the Delhi Waqf Board. Khan, a former CEO of the Waqf Board, has been charged with the offences of conspiracy and corruption.

Special Judge (CBI) Dig Vinay Singh framed charges against Amanatullah Khan and Mahboob Alam for the offences of conspiracy and corruption. The other nine accused have been charged with the offence of conspiracy by the court. During the said period, at the time of these appointments, the AAP MLA was the Chairman of the board in 2016.

The detailed order on charge is yet to be uploaded by the court.

The court read over the charges to all accused persons, namely Amanatullah Khan, Mahboob Alam, Hamid Akhtar, Kifayatullah Khan, Rafiusshan Khan, Imran Ali, Md. Ahrar, Aquib Jawed, Azhar Khan, Zakir Khand and Abdul Mannar.

None of the accused has pleaded guilty and claimed trial.

Thereafter, the court listed the matter for recording of Prosecution evidence against the accused persons on August 21, 22, 24 and 26.

A charge sheet was filed by the CBI in August 2022 against the accused persons. AAP and the other accused were on bail in connection with the incident.

It is alleged that during the tenure of the AAP MLA as the chairman, his associates and relatives were appointed as daily wage employees, and rules were not followed. (ANI)

