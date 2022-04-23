New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) A Delhi court has granted bail to Chander Bhushan Dhillon, one of the directors of Pearls Group, in connection with a Rs 60,000 crore ponzi scam allegedly run by the group.

Special judge Sanjeev Aggarwal granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs one lakh and one surety of like amount.

The court directed Dhillon not to leave the country without its prior permission, and not to temper with the evidence or influence the witnesses.

The CBI recently filed a supplementary charge sheet against 24 people and three companies - Pearls Infrastructure Projects Ltd, ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd and Jain Infraprojects Ltd.

It claimed that Pearls Group companies allegedly collected around Rs 60,000 crore (approx) from around 5.5 crore investors all across the country by illegally operating different investment schemes, without any statutory approval and with a motive to dupe the investors.

It also claimed that the companies collected funds from crores of investors from across the country under the garb of sale and purchase of agricultural land and promise of high returns.

