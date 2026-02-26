Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 26 (ANI): Indian T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav completed 4,000 runs in international cricket on Thursday.

Suryakumar achieved the milestone during India's do-or-die Super Eight clash against Zimbabwe in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Chennai, playing a blistering knock of 33 off just 13 balls, including three fours and two sixes. He scored at a staggering strike rate of 253.85 in the match.

In 148 international appearances, Suryakumar has amassed 4,024 runs in 140 innings at an average of 34.10 and an overall strike rate of 146.80. His tally includes four centuries and 29 half-centuries, with a highest score of 117.

The bulk of his runs have come in T20Is, having made 3,243 runs in 110 matches and 104 innings at an average of 37.27 and a strike rate of 163.37, with four centuries and 25 fifties and a best score of 117. He is the 10th-highest run-getter in the format.

His ODI stint, however, was not as glittering, scoring 773 runs in 37 matches and 35 innings at an average of 25.76, with a strike rate of 105.02, with four fifties and a best score of 72*. His solitary Test match and innings saw him score just eight runs.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, he is India's second-highest run-getter with 213 runs in six innings at an average of 42.60 and a strike rate of 138.31, with a half-century to his name, a knock of 84* against the USA.

Coming to the match, Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field first. Sanju Samson (24 in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes) put on a 48-run stand with Abhishek Sharma, who returned to form with a fine 55 in 30 balls, including four fours and four sixes. He had a 72-run stand with Ishan Kishan (38 in 24 balls, with four boundaries and a six) for the second wicket.

Later, a rapid 84-run stand in just 33 balls for the fifth wicket between Tilak Varma (44* in 16 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Hardik Pandya (50* in 23 balls, with two fours and four sixes), which pushed India to 256/4, the second-highest score in T20 WC history and India's highest total in tournament history. (ANI)

