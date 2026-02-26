During the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash between India and Zimbabwe, multiple Indian fans claimed on social media they briefly accessed a free live stream via the ICC TV YouTube channel. This sparked confusion, as official digital broadcast rights in India belong exclusively to JioHotstar. Users suspect a goof-up by the ICC, where the geo-blocking inadvertently allowed local access before it was swiftly restricted. Abhishek Sharma Hits Maiden T20 World Cup Fifty, Achieves Feat During IND vs ZIM T20 WC 2026 Match.

ICC Goof Up?

Since when did the ICC start live streaming matches 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/xPZ6xvlxUT — Beast (@Beast__07_) February 26, 2026

Gaffe By ICC

I too wondered 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/LADvVwiMHk — Vijay Allutla (@AllutlaKumar) February 26, 2026

