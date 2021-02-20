New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to a woman who was arrested for allegedly duping several persons on the pretext of providing them government jobs during the COVID-19 crisis.

Metropolitan Magistrate Deepali Srivastava granted bail to Veshakha Gulati on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of like amount in the case.

The court said the investigation in the case has been completed and nothing further remained to be recovered as the relevant documents and accounts of various devices used in the commission of the alleged offence have already been seized.

"According to a charge sheet filed by police, the alleged devices, computers, laptops and the printers being used by the accused and the co-accused have already been seized. Also, her various accounts in which she allegedly received the money from the complainants have also been seized and frozen," it said in its order.

"As such, in the facts and circumstances of the case, investigation in the present case has already been completed and the relevant documents, accounts of various devices used in the commission of the alleged offence have already been seized and now nothing remains to be further recovered and considering the medical condition of the father of the accused, accused (Gulati) is granted bail...," it added.

During the hearing, advocate Akhil Rexwal, appearing for Gulati, argued that she has been in judicial custody since November 26 last year and the investigation in the case with respect to the accused has been completed.

Rexwal further sought bail on the ground that her father was a senior citizen who was suffering from various ailments and the accused, being the only child, was responsible for taking his care.

According to the police, Gulati had allegedly told one of the complainants that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government did not conduct fresh open recruitment and the Delhi government had authorised her for recruitment.

The charge sheet said she had allegedly received Rs 13,000 from each of the complainants in the name of providing government jobs and had issued forged and fabricated letters and IDs to them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)