Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh on Thursday urged strict action against drug peddlers in Maharashtra, calling for the invocation of stringent provisions under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and seizure of assets of those involved in the illegal trade.

Criticising the state government and law enforcement agencies, the Congress leader said drugs were easily available near schools and other public places, terming the situation "shameful" despite some arrests being made.

Also Read | UIDAI, Google Partner to Display Verified Aadhaar Centres on Google Maps for Enhanced Citizen Convenience.

Addressing the media at the Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting, Shaikh said, "For the past year, I've been saying that strict action should be taken against drugs. I myself raised the issue in the assembly hall that, for drug sellers, not just the Drug Act, but MCOCA should be applied. And the Chief Minister also worked to bring that law, and some people are even being arrested under it. "

Congress MLA, however, expressed concern that the ground situation had not improved significantly.

Also Read | E20 Petrol Mandate in India: Centre Mandates 20% Ethanol and 95 Octane Rating Nationwide from April 1.

"But still, you can see that outside schools, outside colleges, bus stops, train stations, drugs are easily available everywhere. And one or two BJP MLAs themselves went and caught drugs being sold outside schools, which is a very shameful thing for the state government and the police," he added.

Shaikh stressed that merely arresting accused persons was not enough and called for strict financial action to dismantle drug networks.

"When there's a provision in the law where you apply MCOCA, their property should also be seized. All their bank accounts and money should be seized so that no one dares to do it," he said.

Drawing comparisons with other countries, he added, "Just as action is taken against drug sellers in Dubai, Singapore, etc., if such action is taken in this country, in Mumbai city and Maharashtra, then I don't think anyone will dare to sell drugs in Mumbai city or Maharashtra," he further added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)