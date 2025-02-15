New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Friday reprimanded a lawyer, Mehmood Pracha, for misusing video conferencing facilities by appearing while walking in an open land and subsequently from a moving motor vehicle.

The incident occurred during a hearing for a North East Delhi riots case related to Tahir Hussain. Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala expressed displeasure, stating that such misuse of video conferencing needs to be stopped.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Pulastya Pramachala expressing his displeasure said, "This is another glaring misuse of V/C, which has to be stopped."

The court had waited for Advocate Mehmood Pracha before he joined through video conferencing. Pracha submitted that his request for a 30-minute passover should be recorded.

However, the judge noted in the order passed on February 14, "I do not find any kind of professionalism behind such conduct and submissions of Mr. Mehmood Pracha."

A request was made to wait for the appearance of main counsel Mehmood Pracha by his associate.

The court said that it waited for some time; however, there was no appearance except for his name and hence, the court directed Advocate Mohd. Hasan. That one last opportunity was being given for cross-examination of witness Mukesh Tyagi on the next date, subject to cost.

"Thereafter, Mr. Mehmood Pracha appeared through V/C while walking in open land through a mobile phone and thereafter, he continued appearing through V/C while being in a moving motor vehicle, " the court said in the order.

The court raised an objection against such an appearance, citing the latest observations even made by the High Court of Delhi in the case of Shobha Verma vs. Ashok Kapoor on January 30, in respect of such a kind of appearance through V/C.

The court said that since advocate Mohd. Hasan was already conveyed that another opportunity is being given, therefore, I do not recall that opportunity.

The court directed that on the next date, defence counsel for accused Anas must appear at the time of call itself, without making any request for passover, etc, and the appearance should be per the rules framed by the High Court of Delhi.

Additionally, the court ordered the accused Anas to pay Rs. 2000 as diet money to the prosecution witness on the next hearing date. (ANI)

