New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday, after getting clarification from the public prosecutor, renotified the Najeeb Ahmed disappearance case for order on a closer report and protest petition.

JNU student Najeeb Ahmed has been missing since October 2016.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Jyoti Maheshwari renotified the matter for order on June 30.

The court said that the public prosecutor addressed the clarification on the proctorial inquiry conducted in the incident that occured on October 14, 2016 and the statement of doctors, renotified for orders on June 30.

On April 7, the court was informed that Najeeb Ahmed was not treated at Safdarjung Hospital. He was advised to get a MLC prepared but he left hospital with his friend Mohd. Quasim.

Investigation officer (IO) had also informed that the statement of Quasim, Najeeb's mother Fatima, his friend in Jamia and hostel warden in JNU were recorded. It was also submitted that the statement of the auto driver was also recorded by the Delhi Police and by the court.

The IO had clarified that that the statement of the doctor/ medical attendant at Safdarjung Hospital was not taken, because no document pertaining to Najeeb Ahmed's visit to Safdarjung Hospital was there.

It was also clarified that the statement of hostel warden who saw Najeeb going taking an auto from JNU. Najeeb Ahmed went missing from JNU in October 2016.

This case was transferred to the CBI. The agency filed a closure report in 2018. His mother Fatima Nafees had challenged the closure report. Najeeb's mother Fatima Nafees had moved a protest petition against the closure report of the CBI. (ANI)

