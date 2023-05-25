New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday called for an Action Taken report (ATR) from Delhi Police on the complaint filed against wrestlers, protesting at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

A criminal complaint has been filed in the court, seeking direction for the registration of an FIR against the wrestlers for allegedly using inappropriate language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. It is alleged that the accused wrestlers also made hate speech, "Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi" (PM Modi's grave will be dug).

Metropolitan magistrate Anamika issued notice to Delhi police and directed them to file ATR in the matter. The matter has been listed on June 9 for further hearing.

Advocate A P Singh, counsel for the complainant Bam Bam Maharaj Nauhatiya, argued that the accused persons used inappropriate language for PM Modi and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, BJP MP.

He also submitted that the accused made a hate speech and 'Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi'. He submitted that recently Supreme Court has said that the state and police can take sou moto action in hate speech cases.

A criminal complaint has been filed in Patiala House court against three wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar. The wrestlers are protesting for the last month against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. An FIR has also been lodged against Singh in the matter.

The complaint has been filed against the two women wrestlers and man Wrestler on Thursday. This complaint has been filed by Bam Bam Maharaj Nauhatiya.

The complainant has alleged that the protesting wrestlers have used unparliamentary language again the MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and PM Modi. It is also alleged the character assassination of Singh.

The complainant has said that on May 4, 2023, he gave a written complaint against the above said accused persons to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sansad Marg Police Station, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). A complaint has also been given to the commissioner of police, Delhi.

Another complaint on May 12 was also given to the Police Stations of Sansad Marg, New Delhi and Connaught Place.

The complaint filed through Advocate A P Singh stated that the allegations made by the accused persons against Singh are false and are for personal gain.

Therefore it is necessary to lodge a case against the accused persons for making false allegations against, then President of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

It is also stated that the complainant never support any type of sexual harassment but the allegations made against Singh are wrong and practically unfeasible because the accused are well-known wrestlers who also plays international tournament and any one of them are not physically weak and poor to oppose the alleged offence. So it is hard to believe that they were harassed by a 66 years old man.

It is also stated that according to the wrestlers, the alleged offences were committed by Brijbhushan Sharan Singh in Turkey and Mangolia, therefore the jurisdiction to entertain and pass the order related, to the above alleged offence is with the Government and Court of Turkey and Mangolia, so why was any complaint not registered by the wrestlers there. "It indicates that the said allegations are false and lodged by direct or indirect influence or personal gain," the complainant stated. (ANI)

