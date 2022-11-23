New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): A Delhi court on Wednesday directed the Tihar Jail authorities to file a reply on what food was being given to jailed Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain in the past six months.

"Whether he was on religious fast during the course of the previous 5-6 months and whether the diet, which was being given to him has been stopped during the past 10-12 days or not?" the court asked to file a reply.

The court of Special Judge Vikas Dhull also directed the Tihar Jail administration to provide the food to the applicant or accused Satyendar Kumar Jain, which is available under trial, if he is on a religious fast keeping in mind Rules 339 and 341 read with 1124 of Delhi Prison Rules, 2018.

The court direction came on Wednesday while hearing a plea moved by Satyender Jain sought direction to provide food as per his religious beliefs during his judicial custody.

Claiming Jain has lost 28 kgs in weight in judicial custody, his lawyer submitted that earlier Jain's weight was 103 kgs and now his weight is around 75 kgs.

On this, Special Judge Vikas Dhull stated that as per your application, applicant Satyender Jain is observing a fast according to his wish and religious beliefs, so losing weight is natural.

Satyendar Jain's lawyer also submitted in court that there is a protein deficiency.

Advocate Abhijeet Shankar appeared for Tihar Jail and stated that the allegations against Tihar Authorities that we have withdrawn some diet and food of Satyendar Jain are without any basis.

"We will submit the dietician report and the food being given in three days. There is no nutrition deficiency," he said.

Abhijeet Shankar submitted that they needed three days of time to get a report from the Resident medical officer as the jail superintendent has been transferred and many staff members have also changed.

Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra appeared for Satyendar Jain argued, "Main gajar muli khaane layak toh reh sakta hu, ya woh bhi nahi de sakte aap."

After noting the submissions, the court directed Tihar to file a detailed report about Satyendar Jain's food and dietary change, if made. It also granted time till Monday to Tihar to file a detailed report on the medical report of Jain

Meanwhile, Satyendar Jain on Wednesday filed an application in Delhi Court seeking direction to restrain all media organizations to air, broadcast, publish any clip of CCTV related to Satyendar Jain. The plea stated that all the national media are regularly running CCTV footage of Satyender Jain. A parallel media trial is going against him, despite the present matter is examining by this court, argued Sr Advocate Rahul Mehra, who appeared for Satyender Jain.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull on Wednesday issued notice to Tihar Jail Authority on the application moved by Satyender Jain on CCTV leak. The court will take up the matter tomorrow.

Yesterday, Satyendar Jain submitted before the trial court that "I am not getting privileges in Tihar Jail, have lost around 28 kgs weight in the custody and was not getting any proper food and medical check-up."

Satyendar Jain's counsel Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra alleged that Enforcement Directorate (ED) is leaking sensitive information to the media despite the order of this court and undertaking given in this court.

"I am defamed every single minute by their act," he added.

Rahul Mehra also denied ED allegations of getting privileged treatment in Tihar Jail and asked what privilege are they talking about.

"I have lost 28 kgs in jail. Is this what a privileged person in jail gets? I'm not even getting proper food. What privilege are they talking about? There is no prison rule violated if an undertrial is pressing his hand, feet?" he argued.

However, appearing for ED, advocate Zohaib Hossain denied the allegations made by Satyendar Jain's lawyer and said that there is no single leak from the enforcement directorate. "We will see that guilty are brought to justice," ED said.

Advocate Zohaib submitted that according to them (Satyendar Jain and his advocates), he was advised physiotherapy so he was taking it. "Many officials of Tihar have been suspended so far. The LG has also initiated an inquiry. Transfers of some top officers also have taken place," Zohaib noted.

Zoheb Hossain further submitted that presuming a leak on our behalf is completely preposterous.

"There has been no leak and there will be no leak. The allegation of leaking information is already in the public domain," Zoheb said.

Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra also submitted that "they (agencies) have already put me to the gallows."

"Even Ajmal Kasab got a free and fair trial. I am surely not worse than that. All I seek is a fair and free trial. Please look at the kind of media reports that are running against me and that is in their interest," Mehra submitted to the court.

"It was also informed to the court that multiple agencies are investigating how Tihar Jail was compromised for benefiting Satyendar Jain. Footage was also given to the counsel of Jain. The primary source of footage was Tihar Jail," said the ED.

On Saturday, Satyendar Jain had moved the Special court with an application seeking contempt action against Enforcement Directorate. (ANI)

