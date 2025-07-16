New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) A Delhi court has sentenced a 59-year-old man to seven years rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor step granddaughter.

Additional sessions judge Ankit Mehta convicted the man on charges of disrobing, outraging a woman's modesty, causing hurt and criminal intimidation along with Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

Also Read | Bihar Special Intensive Revision Drive: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Lauds Voters As Electoral Roll Revision Nears Completion; Over 88% Forms Received.

Public prosecutor Vineet Dahiya said the convict did not deserve any leniency as he sexually assaulted and harassed the 10-year-old girl for over eight months, causing her immense mental trauma.

In its July 9 order, the court said, "Convict used to give oil massage to her minor step-grand daughter or survivor with sexual intent, on her entire body after completely disrobing her and that he also used to give beatings and criminally intimidate her not to disclose the same to anyone."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Accuses Muslim Gym Trainer of Inappropriate Touch During Exercise, Right-Wing Group Holds Protest in Jabalpur.

The minor was found to have been under the care and protection of her step-grandfather, but he "repeatedly subjected her to inappropriate oil massage".

"Young girls and children living around us need to be protected, and such reprehensible acts do not deserve any kind of leniency. The facts of the present case warrant that the law needs to be applied with full force so that a message may go out to society at large that such acts shall also face the necessary consequences and the sentencing acts as a deterrent," the order said.

The man was also punished and sentenced under Sections 354 B (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with the intent to disrobe), 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC.

The girl was ordered a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for the immense mental trauma she suffered.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)