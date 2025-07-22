New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court is likely to pronounce the order on framing of charges in the IRCTC hotel scam case. Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members, and others are accused in this case. This case is related to alleged corruption in the tender for IRCTC hotels.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne had reserved the order for May 29 after hearing submissions by the counsel for the Investigation Agency and the accused persons on a day-to-day basis.

On March 1, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluded its arguments on charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav, former Minister Prem Chand Gupta, and other accused persons. There are 14 accused in this case.

The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for the CBI had argued that there was corruption and conspiracy on the part of the accused persons in the allotment of two IRCTC hotel maintenance contracts.

SPP DP Singh, along with Advocate Manu Mishra, had argued that there was Corruption and conspiracy in the allotment of maintenance contracts for two hotels of IRCTC to a private company.

There is sufficient material to frame charges against all accused persons, the CBI said.

This case is connected to a period when Lalu Prasad Yadav served as Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

It is alleged that the maintenance contract for two IRCTC hotels, namely BNR Ranchi and BNR Puri, was awarded to Sujata Hotel, a private firm owned by Vijay and Vinay Kochar.

The CBI has alleged that in return for this deal, Lalu Prasad Yadav got three acres of prime land through a benami company.

On July 7, 2017, the CBI had filed an FIR against Lalu. The agency also raided 12 locations linked to Lalu and his family members in Patna, New Delhi, Ranchi and Gurgaon.

On the other hand, on behalf of Lalu Prasad Yadav, it was argued that there is no material to frame charges against him in the IRCTC corruption case, and he deserves to be discharged in this case. These arguments were advanced before the Rouse Avenue court. The court is hearing arguments on the framing of charges in the IRCTC corruption case.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, counsel for Lalu Prasad Yadav, argued that there are irregularities on the part of Lalu Prasad Yadav. The tenders were awarded in a fair manner. There is insufficient material to frame charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav. He deserved to be discharged of the charges. (ANI)

