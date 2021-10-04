New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Delhi Crime Branch has arrested four gangsters for allegedly attempting the murder on Saturday between Manesar and Delhi route, informed the Delhi police.

According to Crime Branch, the accused were identified as Rajesh alias Rawan, Shahsi alias Lala, Sunil alias Mohit and Shivam alias Rohit Chaudhary.

The accused Rawan, Lala and Rohit were involved in the same murder case, in which Rwan and Rohit were on interim bail and Lala was on regular bail, Police informed.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that gangster Rohit sent a message to Rawan to meet his brother Vishnu Chaudhary and uncle to get vacated a plot in Aya Nagar and allegedly kill the persons having possession of this plot, it said.

After receiving the instructions, Rawan met Vishnu and planned accordingly.

He sent his associates Lala, Rohit and Mohit to accomplish the task.

As per the statement, the accused gangsters armed with iron rods and hammers entered a plot near Gurjar Chowk in Aya Nagar and allegedly beaten up a Jaiveer, aged 35 years.

The victim somehow managed to hide in the room and the attackers ransacked the office and broke the window glasses with hammers. After that, while fleeing away from the spot on motorcycles, they fired two gunshots from the street.

The police recovered one swift car which was used for absconding and mobiles phone used for communication. (ANI)

