Tiruvallur, October 4: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old was stabbed to death by his friend in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district on Saturday. The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Subash Chandrabose. The incident took place at Pullarambakkam village of the district on Saturday night. After committing the crime, the accused, Murgan, surrendered. Tamil Nadu: Man Beaten to Death in Madurai With Wooden Log in Drunken Brawl.

Murgan is a resident of JJ Nagar and works in a private company. According to a report published in The Times of India, Murgan invited Chandrabose to his home for a talk. However, an argument broke out between the two. Murgan then stabbed Chandrabose on nhis shoulder with a knife. When the victim started to run, Mugan chased him and then stabbed him to death. Tamil Nadu Horror: 26-Year-Old Man Hacked To Death By Group of 5 Men In Kancheepuram District; Case Registered.

Chandrabose died on the spot. Passersby informed the police. Cops reached the crime spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem. Later, Murgan also surrendered before the police. As per the preliminary investigation, the accused and the victim had worked in the same company for two months. However, the reason behind the murder is still not known. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Last month, a drunk man in Chennai allegedly hacked his father to death. Anguished over his drinking habits, an argument broke out between the drunk man and his father. Later, the accused, Selvam, stabbed his father to death. He was arrested by the police.

