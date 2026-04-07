New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday busted a notorious gang operating in South-East Delhi and arrested its kingpin, Saurav alias Lefty, along with his key associate, Abhishek alias Bhola.

According to police, Saurav Lefty had been absconding for the past six months in connection with multiple serious criminal cases. Proceedings under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were also underway against him. A reward of Rs 1 lakh had been proposed on his arrest.

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Crime Branch officials said that Saurav is a habitual offender and a "Bad Character" (BC) of Kalindi Kunj Police Station, with prior involvement in cases of attempt to murder, robbery, and other heinous crimes.

The arrests come amid a violent gang rivalry between the Saurav Lefty gang and the Ranjan gang. Police said the feud escalated following a firing incident at the residence of one of Saurav's associates, which was followed by a retaliatory attack in November 2025. In that incident, one person was killed and another was seriously injured.

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Acting on specific intelligence, a team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch launched a multi-state operation and arrested Saurav alias Lefty from Dehradun following a sustained manhunt. Based on his interrogation, the team later conducted a raid in the Sangam Vihar area of Delhi and apprehended his associate Abhishek alias Bhola.

During interrogation, police said Saurav Lefty, who studied up to Class 8, later became involved in criminal activities and emerged as an active gang member. He had recently been working as a taxi driver in Dehradun while evading arrest.

His associate, Abhishek Bhola, a resident of Madanpur Khadar, had previously worked as a vegetable vendor before joining the gang. He is also allegedly involved in an earlier attempt-to-murder case.

Both accused have been produced before a court, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)