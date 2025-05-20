New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): In a significant breakthrough, the Cyber Police Station of Delhi's Outer North District has busted an elaborate online investment fraud operation, leading to the arrest of 29-year-old Jitendra Sharma.

The accused allegedly ran a racket that impersonated Aditya Birla Capital through fake trading applications and duped multiple victims across North India out of nearly Rs 48 lakh.

The investigation was launched following a formal complaint from Vinay Singhal, who alleged that he was deceived through a fraudulent investment platform operating under the name "Aditya Birla Group Investment Group." The complainant had been contacted via Instagram and WhatsApp and was coaxed into downloading a fake trading app that closely resembled the genuine Aditya Birla Capital interface.

According to police, once the victim began transferring money, believing he was investing in a legitimate scheme, the fraudsters diverted the funds into various shell-company and personal accounts. The network also used dormant bank accounts purchased from individuals to facilitate swift fund transfers and withdrawals, making tracking difficult.

The FIR in the case was registered on March 17, 2025, under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators later received two more related complaints, all of which pointed to a coordinated scheme that swindled unsuspecting investors of a cumulative Rs48 lakh.

Through digital footprint analysis and tracing of Know Your Customer (KYC) documents, Delhi Cyber Police unearthed Sharma's direct involvement in the fraud. He allegedly provided the corporate bank accounts of his firm, OZOS Services India Pvt. Ltd., held in IDFC First Bank and HSBC Bank, in exchange for monetary compensation. Sharma is reported to be the managing director of the company and a direct beneficiary of the illicit funds.

The police team conducted a raid on May 16, 2025, in Vangaon, Palghar district of Maharashtra, where Sharma was hiding while out on bail in a previous cyber fraud case registered by Faridabad Police. During the operation, officials seized crucial evidence, including four mobile phones, a laptop, an Apple Watch, debit cards, pen drives containing transaction data, cheque books, a bank passbook, a company stamp, and Rs80,000 in cash.

Authorities have confirmed that Sharma's bank accounts have been flagged in at least 46 complaints registered on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

Further investigation is underway.(ANI)

