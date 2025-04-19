New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI) The death toll in the early morning building collapse in Mustafabad area in the national capital on Saturday has risen to 11, according to Delhi Police.

Out of the 11 people who were confirmed to be injured in the incident, six people have been discharged from hospitals while five others are still undergoing treatment.

A total of 11 people who were trapped in the collapsed building were rescued.

As per a statement of the Delhi Police this morning, "Among the 10 people who were taken out, four succumbed. Rescue operations still underway."

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire services, Delhi Police and other volunteers carried out rescue efforts after the four storey residential building collapsed.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condoled the loss of lives and has ordered a probe into the incident, assuring that strict action will be ensured against the culprits. "May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss," she posted on X. (ANI)

