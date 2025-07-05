New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Unidentified bike-borne gunmen shot dead their rival in the Najafgarh area of the national capital on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Neeraj Tehlan, who was reportedly involved in several criminal cases in the past and was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head. He was also a key witness in the high-profile Najafgarh double murder case of February 2024.

Tehlan was attacked around 7:15 PM on Friday while he was sitting inside a car. Two to three bike-borne assailants opened multiple rounds of fire at him before fleeing the scene, police said.

The police suspect that the murder may have been orchestrated by gangster Harsh Dhanakad, alias Chintu, who was recently deported from abroad, and Sanjay alias Sanju Dahiya, a known criminal currently based overseas.

Police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the vicinity is being reviewed to identify the attackers.

Last week, gangster Kapil Sangwan's shooters murdered Deepak, the nephew of notorious Manjeet Mahal. Deepak's daughter was also shot at in the melee.

Deepak was shot dead on June 27 in a planned attack during his morning walk in Delhi's Bawana area.

Police sources say the crime was carried out with full preparation by unidentified assailants, who had been watching Deepak and his movements for the last four days. According to CCTV footage gathered during the investigation, the attackers had conducted a recce of Deepak's house and his daily routine.

They found out that Deepak regularly went on a morning walk with his family. On June 27, two bike-borne attackers took advantage of the situation and fired around six bullets at him, killing him on the spot.

The Delhi Police also suspect that the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang might have orchestrated the murder of Deepak, believed to be operating from abroad, as part of a long-standing gang rivalry. Deepak, a 43-year-old trader with no criminal background, was shot dead during a morning walk with his daughter in Delhi's Bawana area

After completing his BTech, Deepak got involved in trading and lived with his parents, wife and children in Nangal Thakran village of Bawana. Deepak used to go for a morning walk with his entire family on Bawana Road every morning.

Even on June 27, during the attack, Deepak's parents were walking behind him, and Deepak was walking with his daughter at a distance when two attackers on a bike fired several rounds at Deepak, killing him on the spot. At the same time, a bullet hit Deepak's daughter and has been admitted to the hospital.

According to sources, the two real sisters of gangster Manjit Mahal were married to Devendra and his younger brother Deepak.

The long-standing feud between the two gangs had earlier claimed the life of property dealer Rajkumar Daral, a close associate of Manjit Mahal, who was gunned down in April in Paschim Vihar. (ANI)

