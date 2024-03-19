New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Monday granted more time for inspection of un-relied documents to accused persons in the Delhi Excise policy money laundering case. The Court has also disposed of the application moved by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleging delay in trial on the part of the accused persons.

The Court extended the judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till April 6, the next date of hearing.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh was exempted from appearance for today as he is to take the oath of Rajyasabha.

Special judge M K Nagpal granted more time to accused persons for inspection of documents at ED office. The Court disposed of an application moved by the ED alleging delay on the part of accused persons. The allegations were refuted by the accused persons.

The court said that it would pass an appropriate order, if required, in the conduct of ED and accused persons.

Four accused persons filed their replies on the plea. The court asked other accused persons to file their reply within three working days.

On March 7, ED moved a plea and alleged a delay in trial on the part of the accused persons. The agency moved a plea seeking direction to accused persons to cooperate in the trial and prevent them to cause unnecessary delay in the commencement and conclusion of trial.

In its plea the ED stated that accused persons are filing applications pertaining to copy of the CCTV footage (both audio and video) of the interrogation proceedings during the period of their custody and even of other arrested accused persons without giving any substantive reason for seeking the same which is not maintainable at this stage before the framing of charges.

The submissions of ED were opposed by the counsels of accused. They submitted that ED wants to curtails our legal rights.

It is also alleged by the ED that information/CCTV footage provided to these accused persons is being misused by AAP leaders against this Investigating Agency in media in form of baseless defamatory statements.

The ED said this is a mere tactic on the part of various accused persons to create burden on the investigating agency and to delay the smooth functioning of the trial.

It is also stated that so far, 31 accused persons have filed more than 90 applications of various nature.

Further, ED has said that this also goes to show that the conspiracy by various accused persons didn't end with the scam but continues till date when information pertaining to one accused Amandeep Singh Dhall is being shared and used by other accused persons/persons them.

In this manner, the delay caused by one accused person Dhall is also attributable to others, the plea stated.

Court on December 19, took cognizance of the supplementary prosecution Complaint (charge sheet) filed against AAP MP Sanjay Singh and his Associates Sarvesh Mishra.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 2, filed a supplementary prosecution complaint (Chargesheet) against Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and his alleged associate Sarvesh Mishra in money laundering case related to Excise policy case.

On 4th October, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, it's a fifth supplementary chargesheet in the case. This case is presently at the stage of scrutiny of documents.

ED earlier told the court that Sanjay Singh was part of the conspiracy to collect kickbacks from liquor groups in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22

Sanjay Singh allegedly had close relations with now approver Dinesh Arora who allegedly introduced accused Amit Arora to Sanjay Singh

Dinesh Arora was in regular touch with Sanjay Singh. This has been proved by analysis of Call Detail Records. Singh allegedly received proceeds of crime of Rs 2 crores, stated the ED.

ED earlier claimed that Singh and his associates played a part in the Delhi government's decision to give licenses to alcohol shops and merchants in 2020, causing losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption laws

ED had previously searched a number of locations including the homes and offices of Sanjay Singh's close associate Ajit Tyagi and other contractors and businessmen who allegedly benefited from the policy. In its nearly 270-page supplementary charge sheet, the ED has called Sisodia a key conspirator in the case.

The Delhi liquor scam case or the excise policy case pertains to allegations that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelization and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge that has been strongly refuted by the AAP.

ED, last year filed its first chargesheet in the case. The agency said it has so far undertaken over 200 search operations in this case after filing an FIR after taking cognizance of a CBI case which was registered on the recommendation of the Delhi lieutenant governor.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010.

Earlier, a charge sheet was filed against Manish Sisodia. He was arrested last year. (ANI)

