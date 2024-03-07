New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday issued notice to accused persons on a plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

ED alleges a delay in trial on the part of the accused persons.

The agency has moved a plea seeking direction to accused persons to cooperate in the trial and prevent them from causing unnecessary delay in the commencement and conclusion of the trial.

Special Judge M K Nagpal issued notice on the plea and directed the accused persons to file a reply. The matter has been listed on March 19, for further hearing.

Meanwhile, the judicial custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been extended till the next date of hearing.

The Court has allowed applications of accused persons seeking permission to inspect the documents in the office of ED.

In it's the ED has stated that accused persons are filing applications pertaining to copies of the CCTV footage (both audio and video) of the interrogation proceedings during the period of their custody and even of other arrested accused persons without giving any substantive reason for seeking the same which is not maintainable at this stage before the framing of charges.

The submissions of ED were opposed by the counsels of the accused. They submitted that ED wants to curtail our legal rights.

It is also alleged by the ED that information/CCTV footage provided to these accused persons is being misused by AAP leaders against this Investigating Agency in media in the form of baseless defamatory statements.

The ED said this is a mere tactic on the part of various accused persons to create a burden on the investigating agency and to delay the smooth functioning of the trial.

It is also stated that so far, 31 accused persons have filed more than 90 applications of various nature.

Further, ED has said that this also goes to show that the conspiracy by various accused persons didn't end with the scam but continues to date when information about one accused Amandeep Singh Dhall is being shared and used by other accused persons/persons.

In this manner, the delay caused by one accused person Dhall is also attributable to others, the plea stated.

Court on December 19, took cognizance of the supplementary prosecution Complaint (charge sheet) filed against AAP MP Sanjay Singh and his Associates Sarvesh Mishra.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 2, filed a supplementary prosecution complaint (Chargesheet) against Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and his alleged associate Sarvesh Mishra in a money laundering case related to the Excise policy case.

On October 4, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, it's a fifth supplementary chargesheet in the case. This case is presently at the stage of scrutiny of documents.

ED earlier told the court that Sanjay Singh was part of the conspiracy to collect kickbacks from liquor groups in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22

Sanjay Singh allegedly had close relations with now approver Dinesh Arora who allegedly introduced accused Amit Arora to Sanjay Singh

Dinesh Arora was in regular touch with Sanjay Singh. This has been proved by analysis of Call Detail Records. Singh allegedly received proceeds of crime of Rs 2 crores, stated the ED.

ED earlier claimed that Singh and his associates played a part in the Delhi government's decision to give licenses to alcohol shops and merchants in 2020, causing losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption laws

ED had previously searched a number of locations including the homes and offices of Sanjay Singh's close associate Ajit Tyagi and other contractors and businessmen who allegedly benefited from the policy.

In its nearly 270-page supplementary charge sheet, the ED has called Sisodia a key conspirator in the case.

The Delhi liquor scam case or the excise policy case pertains to allegations that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelization and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge that has been strongly refuted by the AAP.

ED, last year filed its first chargesheet in the case. The agency said it has so far undertaken over 200 search operations in this case after filing an FIR after taking cognizance of a CBI case which was registered on the recommendation of the Delhi lieutenant governor.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010.

Earlier, a charge sheet was filed against Manish Sisodia. He was arrested last year. (ANI)

