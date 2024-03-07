Delhi, March 7: A 28-year-old photographer was stabbed in the throat by a man from Hyderabad at India Gate on Tuesday after he allegedly did not help him with the directions to the New Delhi Railway Station. Following the complaint by the victim, the police arrested the accused and booked him under relevant sections of the IPC.

According to The New Indian Express, the victim, identified as Nepal Singh, was attacked by the accused, Yohan, who had introduced himself as a tourist from Hyderabad. Singh, who works as a photographer at India Gate, told the police that he did not know how to get to the railway station and asked Yohan to ask someone else for help.

Delhi Photographer Stabbed

This enraged Yohan, who shouted at Singh and threatened him before leaving. A few minutes later, when Singh was relieving himself, Yohan came from behind and tried to strangle him. He then took out a vegetable knife and stabbed Singh in his neck and fingers.

Singh managed to raise an alarm and alert the nearby locals, who caught Yohan and handed him over to the police. Singh was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The police have registered a case of attempted murder against Yohan, who has a criminal history of a similar offence in Telangana. He was released from jail last month, the police said.

