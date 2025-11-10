New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): An explosion was reported in a car near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday.

According to the Delhi Fire Department, a call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage.

A total of seven fire tenders have reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has also reached the spot.

Further Details are awaited. (ANI)

