School Assembly News Headlines Today, 11 November 2025: Keeping up with the latest news headlines during the school morning assembly helps students remain aware of current affairs and significant global events. This habit of reading the school assembly news headlines nurtures curiosity and keeps them informed about developments in politics, science, sports, business, and culture. Regular exposure to news not only broadens their general knowledge but also sharpens their analytical thinking and boosts their confidence in sharing informed views. Here’s a roundup of the key national, international, business, entertainment, and sports headlines for the school assembly on October 16, 2025.

National News For School Assembly

Ladli Behna Yojana Update: Good News for Women Beneficiaries, CM Mohan Yadav-Led Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Proposal To Hike Ladli Behna Yojana's Monthly Assistance to INR 1500

Gurugram Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts on Top Floor of Tower A at India Bull Centrum Park on Dwarka Expressway

Tirumala Laddu Adulteration Case: CBI Probe Reveals Uttarakhand-Based Bhole Baba Dairy Supplied 68 Lakh Kg Fake Ghee Worth INR 250 Crore to Tirupati Temple

International News For School Assembly

Kilauea Erupts Again: Volcano Eruption Shoots Large Columns of Lava Into the Air, Video Surfaces

Indians Kidnapped in Mali: 5 Indian Nationals Abducted in Bamako As Al Qaeda-Linked Terrorist Group Close In on Capital, Embassy Working for Safe Release

Typhoon Fung-Wong: Storm Approaches Taiwan, Schools and Offices Closed Amid Heavy Rain Alert

BBC Executives Resign: British Broadcasting Corporation’s Director-General Tim Davie and Chief Executive Deborah Turness Quit Over Escalating Scandal on Impartiality and Bias

Sports News For School Assembly

Asian Archery Championships 2025: India's Recurve Men and Compound Women’s Teams Enter Finals

Indian Women’s Cricket Team Likely To Get Foreign Strength and Conditioning Coach After ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Triumph

India Drawn With Japan, Australia and Chinese Taipei in Group C of AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2025

Ashes 2025–26: Tim Paine Picks Cameron Green Ahead of Beau Webster in Australia’s Playing XI Against England in Perth

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Veteran Actor Dharmendra on Ventilator Support at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai

Thalapathy Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay Unveils Title of Upcoming Film 'Sigma' Under Lyca Productions (View Poster)

Vikrant Massey and Mahima Makwana Team Up for Netflix’s ‘Musafir Café’, a Heartfelt Adaptation of Divya Prakash Dubey’s Beloved Novel

Business News For School Assembly

iQOO 15 Likely to Offer 5 Years of OS Updates and 7 Years of Security Patches, Launching on November 26

Nykaa's stock jumps 6 pc on Q2 earnings announcement

Vodafone Idea Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 5,524 crore

Staying informed about the latest news and events contributes significantly to the holistic development of students. The headlines shared here are carefully selected to give school students a quick and meaningful update on major happenings around the world during the morning assembly. Consistent engagement with current affairs helps students stay aware of crucial national and international issues, guiding them to become knowledgeable, reflective, and responsible individuals.

