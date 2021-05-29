New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The Delhi government has extended the COVID curfew for another week till 5 am of June 7 while allowing operations of manufacturing/production units within closed premises.

"The DDMA extended the curfew on the movement of individuals except for essential activities in Delhi till 5 am on June 7 (Monday) or further orders whichever is earlier. Operations of manufacturing/production units within closed premises in approved industrial areas and construction activities within their worksites shall be allowed outside the containment zones during the curfew period," reads the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order.

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the national capital will begin to unlock from Monday and said that construction activities and factories will be reopened from May 31."In the meeting chaired by the Lieutenant Governor with Delhi Disaster Management Authority over unlocking process, it has been decided that construction activities and factories will be reopened from Monday keeping the daily wage workers in mind," he said.Kejriwal urged people to follow the COVID-appropriate behaviour and stated that Delhi may have to opt for lockdown if there is an increase in the COVID cases again.

The national capital has been under a lockdown since April 19 in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

Delhi recorded 956 fresh COVID cases and 122 deaths on Saturday, according to the health department of the union territory. The daily new case numbers on Saturday have been the lowest over the last two months. (ANI)

