New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): A fire broke out at Ashok Vihar police station in Delhi on Wednesday, an official statement said.

Delhi Fire Services said that a total of three fire tenders were deployed and engaged in the firefighting operations.

Also Read | Salary Hike 2025: Average Monthly Pay for Contractual Telecom Workers in India Rises to INR 25,225 in FY25 From INR 24,609 in FY22, Says Report.

The fire broke out at the premises due to a short circuit and evacuation process was carried out immediately, they added.

"At approximately 10:30 AM, a fire broke out in the room of the ATO/Inspector at Police Station Ashok Vihar, reportedly due to a short circuit. The police station was immediately evacuated as a precautionary measure. Three fire tenders responded promptly, and the fire was doused", according to the statement from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Also Read | How To Check Your Medicine's Authenticity? As Telangana DCA Launches QR Code Drive To Curb Fake Drugs.

Further details are awaited on the matter.

Earlier, fire broke out at the dental wing of BM Gupta Hospital in Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Tuesday.

The fire was brought under control shortly after it broke out in the hospital. After receiving the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot.

"On receiving the information, our vehicles reached here from different stations. The fire has been brought under control. There is no report of any casualties," ADO Janakpuri R.K. Yadav said.

According to Delhi Fire Services, the blaze, which started around 8:00 PM, was brought under control after nearly one and a half hours with the deployment of 11 fire tenders.

The fire originated in the nurses' hostel on the second floor, which housed accommodations for six nurses, and spread to a portion of the third floor containing medical records.

The building comprises a ground floor with a chemist shop, a first floor with offices and an OPD, and the affected upper floors. Approximately 15-20 patients and 20 staff members present at the time were safely evacuated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)